Two key men missing for Horsham for tonight's 'tough' trip to East Grinstead

Horsham will be missing two key players for what is expected to be a tricky trip to face a 'good, young side' at East Grinstead tonight.

The rearranged Bostik League South Divison clash at Earls Court (7.30pm kick-off) sees a 12th-placed Hornets take on a fourth-from bottom Wasps.

Horsham will be without influential midfielder Scott Kirkwood, who serves the second match of his suspension, while George Landais misses out through work commitments.

When the sides met at Culver Road in December honours ended even in a 1-1 draw and Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola will again be wary of their hosts threat.

He said: "I think East Grinstead are a good young side. They have got good quality players and it will be a tough game. After not playing for three weeks, it's not ideal having two games in just over 48 hours.

"There are a few missing, but as I have said before we are going to have a good look at everyone in the final few games. I can have a look at everyone and it gives me something to think about for next year."

Di Paola was impressed with his side's showing in their narrow 4-3 defeat to play-off chaser Cray Wanderers on Saturday, but the Hornets manager felt they tired in the closing stages.

That has come as a result of postponed fixtures in recent weeks and having limited training time on the 3G surface at current home Culver Road.

Di Paola added: "It's not a sob story, but with ground sharing at Lancing training has been difficult.

"Lancing have been very accomdating and gave us an hour on Saturday morning, but that was the first time we have managed to train. All the cup finals takes place there in March so it's very hard.

"It won't take long to get up to speed, one game or so. It was not even a case of doing a bike session instead, as it's football fitness they are missing."