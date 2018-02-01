Two experienced Premier Division additions brings welcome selection headache at Horsham

Adding two experienced players on loan from Bostik League Premier Division outfit Dorking Wanderers will give Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola a welcome selection headache.

Striker Tom Tolfrey, 26, has joined the Hornets on a month's loan deal, while 31-year-old midfielder Anthony Oaks spend the rest of the season at Culver Road.



Tolfrey, who has been at Wanderers for five years and scored 143 goals in 118 games, is bidding to find match fitness after an injury-hit campaign, and Oaks, who has more than 100 appearances for his parent club, is on his way back from knee surgery last summer.



Di Paola is delighted to have the pair on board and believes they can add something to a squad he is already extremely pleased with.



The manager said: "It came a bit out of the blue. I have been a bit worried about the lack of numbers we have for the Sussex Senior Cup game so this will help.



"Tolfrey is obviously a great goalscorer at this level and he will be a good player for our younger centre-forwards to pick up tips from in the time he is with us.



"With Oaks he is a leader and experienced performer who will give us another option centre midfield with Charlie Harris going back to Eastbourne Borough.



"Getting them was too good an offer to turn down, but I think both can bring something to our already good group of players and mean we have a couple of extra bodies. It gives me a selection headache, but obviously a really good one."



The pair will go straight into the squad for Saturday's league clash with Greenwich Borough at Culver Road.