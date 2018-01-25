Two departures from Horsham and injury update on Daly, Keehan and Breach

Horsham have seen two departures from their play squad in the last week and manager Dominic Di Paola has given an injury update on goalkeeper Brannon Daly, Joe Keehan and Chris Breach.

Forward Liam MacDevitt has left the Hornets to join Ryman League South Division rivals Chipstead in search of game time.

He was one of the players involved in last week’s car crash which led to Hornets’ Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Pagham being postponed.

Central defender Matt Boiling meanwhile has returned to parent club Worthing at the end of his loan.

Di Paola praised them both for their contributions. He said: “Liam wants to play regularly and he’s been good, so that gives someone else the opportunity to take his place in the team.

“Matt did really well for us. He has been on the bench but hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Goalkeeper Daly is expected to be out of action for at least another two months with a dislocated knee, with Josh Pelling expected to remain on loan from Dorking Wanderers as cover.

Two of Horsham’s long-term injury victims are no closer to recovery than before Christmas.

In fact neither experienced midfielder Keehan nor defender Breach are expected to take part again this season.

Keehan is waiting for a scan on his knee while Breach has left the club.

Di Paola said: “We are not expecting either of them to play again this season - Joe is still injured while Chris has different injuries and has pretty much retired. He is no longer at the club.”