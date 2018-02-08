Top-of-the-table clash ends even between Fold and Roffey

The top-of-the-table clash between Alfold and Roffey in Division 2 on Saturday ended all-square in a close derby encounter.

The hosts went into the match with a two-point lead at the top of the division against a Roffey side that had played two games less.

Southern Combination League Division 1: Alfold v Roffey. Pic Steve Robards SR1803666 SUS-180502-115301001

But there was no change in the standings come 5pm with Ali Thompson’s wonder goal being levelled up by Mark Bevan on his home debut.

After eight minutes the ball was won by Dan Dunster who found his midfield partner Ali Thompson. And from 25 yards out, he struck the ball into the top corner and off the underside of the bar.

Roffey who were lifted by the wonder-strike, began to put pressure on Alfold with two great chances only to be denied by the outstanding Luis Correia.

Roffey did well to soak up 10 minutes of pressure from Alfold, who really didn’t create much after struggling to get past a resolute defence.

At half-time, Alfold’s Tom Routley was replaced by Tom Familton and Dave Lucas was put back into his natural centre midfield role. The half started with Alfold putting on pressure with Familton driving the side forward, only for Roffey to keep discipline with two strong walls in front of their goalkeeper.

Alfold substitute Bevan made an impact with his dangerous deliveries into the box, with Dan Hallett getting a free header off one of them, only for it to glance wide. It was looking likely Roffey would hold out, but with 83 minutes on the clock, Bevan cut inside and found the bottom corner with a left-foot effort.

Fold continued knocking on the door with a few chances and half-hearted penalty appeal waved away, while Roffey came close at the depth but for some heroic defending by Familton and Lee Wragg.

Alfold manager Munday said: “Firstly I’d like to mention what a good side Roffey are, in terms of playing the ball on the deck we are the two best sides at it. We are disappointed with the result, however, I think if we did win I would have said we were quite lucky.

“I was hoping that with a win it would almost put it in our hands to finish above Roffey but now that’s looking a lot less likely. All we can do now is keep winning our games and hope for an opportunity. But with the games in hand the two sides below us have it in their own hands, It will be a be a tough task for us now.

“But it’s great to be talking about the title as really our target was a top-eight finish so anything now is a bonus.”

Alfold: Correia, Fowler, Munday, Lucas, Goodman, Routley (Familton), Wragg, Purkis (Bevan), Sultan (Ayyildiz), Wanstall, Hallett.Unused: May, Pett.