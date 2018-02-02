‘Title race is wide open’ as Horsham YMCA close the gap

Peter Buckland believes the Southern Combination League title race is wide open and while Horsham YMCA’s fate is in their own hand, he expects there will be plenty of twists and turns.

YM’s 2-0 win over Eastbourne Town on Saturday moved them to within two points of Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath after their 4-1 defeat against Three Bridges.

Things are tightening up in the division - behind ‘YM in second place on 48 points, sit Chichester City, Eastbourne Town and Three Bridges on 44 points with a game in hand, while sixth-placed Pagham are on 43.

‘YM still have 14 games to play but their fate is already in their own hands.

Buckland said: “Three Bridges are looking very strong now as they have brought in quite a few players.

“An interesting thing now is that if we win every game now, we would win the league. We won’t, I am not saying for one minute that will happen, we will drop points, as will others.

“But we have not been in this position for a while and it’s nice to be in a strong position.

“I can’t call it as it is all very tight. There are quite a few teams still in it, I think. Haywards Heath, ourselves, Chichester City, Eastbourne Town, Three Bridges, Pagham and even Saltdean. Out of the top-six though, we only have Haywards Heath and Chichester left to play as well as Saltdean.

“There is still a lot of football to be played. At one point this season though we were fourth-from bottom and that is an incredible turnaround.”

YM host Arundel on Saturday and Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday night.