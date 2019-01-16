Title-chasing Alfold criticised after eight-game winning run is ended by Oakwood

Title chasing Alfold’s eight-game winning streak came to end as they were held to a draw by relegation battlers Oakwood.

The visitors had narrowed the gap on leaders Steyning Town last midweek with an impressive 1-0 win at Bexhill United, but saw some of that work undone on Saturday.

They were hit with an 86th-minute leveller at Tinsley Law which meant Town opened open a five-point lead at the top of the table - although Alfold do have a game in hand.

Both Oakwood and Alfold started slowly and there was barely any action in the first half with neither goalkeeper being tested.

The second half started with Alfold beginning their push towards three points after coming out with more intent.

A big chance came to Tiago Andrade whose shot was blocked away from inside the six yard box. Another chance went begging for Aiden Cawte who cut in on his left only for his shot to deflect into the keepers hands.

On 75 minutes, a moment of brilliance was produced by Johden De Meyer who took the ball into the box and rifled his effort into the top corner leaving no chance for the goalkeeper.

Just when Alfold thought they had taken another three points they were hit with a blow due to some poor defending.

Oluwaseun Olabiyi was left unmarked and toe punt the ball home with four minutes to play to level the scores.

Alfold did all they could take re-take the lead but they ran out of time and ideas.

Manager Jack Munday was less than impressed with the result and said: “To do all that hard work in mid-week by beating Bexhill and then to come here and drop points is very disappointing.

“Although we didn’t play great, I felt we weren’t really troubled by Oakwood and after going 1-0 up we should have seen the game out.

“On a positive we are still unbeaten since early October last year, and to see the way Oakwood celebrated the draw just shows how far this club has come in such a short space of time. So we’ll take that as a compliment. We will re-group and look to bounce back.”

Alfold travel to Billingshurst on Saturday.

Alfold: Correia, Sultan, Jacques, Howard, Gray, Cawte, Lemon (Purkis), Wragg (Stafford), Mase, Andrade (Hallett), De Meyer. Unused: Fowler.