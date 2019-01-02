Tilley treble for Billingshurst against Oakwood as manager Freitas provides the assists

Nick Tilley netted a hat-trick as Billingshurst manager Luis Freitas came off the bench to set up two goals in their dramatic comeback victory at Oakwood.

Tilley netted twice in the space of three minutes, the second of which was in stoppage time, to turn the Division 1 clash on its head on Saturday.

It clinched a 3-2 success for Hurst, who had fallen 2-1 behind with 12 minutes left to play. Both sides were then reduced to ten men as Kai Bichard and Gerald Manville saw red after an altercation.

A reshuffle then saw Freitas come off the bench for a rare appearance and twice assist for Tilley to complete his treble.

Oakwood had trailed 1-0 at half-time, before Oluwaseun Olabiyi and Thomas Routley struck to put them ahead.

Freitas said: “We made hard work of what should have been a comfortable win, squandering numerous chances in the first half and we should really have been out of sight at half-time.

“After half-time The Oaks came out of the blocks much faster and soon equalised after our rejigged defence were unable to clear a cross.

“Things got worse when we gave away an unnecessary free kick on the edge of the penalty area and they converted to lead 2-1.

“Two players were then dismissed, one from each side, following a dust-up in their penalty area. We made a couple of substitutions including the introduction of myself whose impact changed the game, providing two assists for Nick to complete his hat-trick and take the three points.”