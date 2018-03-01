Teams keep anxious eye on beast from east

Sports teams across West Sussex are on weather watch from now until the weekend as snow and freezing temperatures threaten their fixtures.

With snow forecast for the south-east today and tomorrow, it looks like plenty of matches – if not all of them – could fall by the wayside.

If your team’s fixture is off and you want to spread the word either email the details to sport.sussex@jpress.co.uk or post on our Sport Sussex Facebook page.

The day sees a full Southern Combination League programme while Crawey Town host Wycombe Wanderers, Burgess Hill Town travel to Merstham and Horsham play Ashford at Lancing.

Rugby and hockey could also be hit.

