Table-toppers Steyning Town tasked to hold nerve in pursuit of title

Gerry Murphy has challenged Steyning Town to hold their nerve and come out on top in the battle to be crowned SCFL Division 1 champions.

Town remain two points clear at the summit following a 3-0 win at Oakwood on Saturday.

That extended Steyning’s unbeaten league run to 17 matches and they remain in pole position to lift the title with eight games to go.

However with Alfold two points off the pace in second and third-placed Bexhill United trailing table-toppers Town by four points having played a game more, manager Murphy knows the race is likely to go to the wire.

He said: “We are trying to go and play one game at a time.

“Obviously there are nerves at the moment with the top four teams all pushing for promotion, but we can only concentrate on the things in our control.”

Steyning flew out of the traps and were two goals to the good inside eight minutes against Oakwood.

New signing Ross Myers found Mayckol Sabino, who fired home from 30 yards on four minutes.

Ben Bacon continued his hot streak in front of goal, doubling Steyning’s lead on four minutes. The forward pounced on a misplaced header for his fifth strike in three matches.

Alfie Gritt headed home a Bacon cross on 53 minutes as Town were 3-0 winners.

Steyning bolstered their squad with the additions of goalkeeper Rui Buckland and Myers last week.

But boss Murphy is keen to strengthen further in pursuit of the double.

“We are still looking to strengthen the squad over the next two weeks to cover injuries and suspensions and it keeps everyone on their toes.

“The last few games we’ve started really well and taken our chances early in the game.

“The squad is strong so places are up for grabs and it’s important we start brightly.”

Table-toppers Steyning make the trip to Seaford Town on Saturday.

Have you read?

Former Forest Green Rovers skipper unveiled as Worthing Academy and youth director



Ian Hart: Brighton will avoid relegation



Worthing College footballers rub shoulders with professional teams from China, Germany and Canada