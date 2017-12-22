Swans wanted to keep flying into fixtures after hitting form

Most managers would enjoy a break at Christmas, but Storrington boss John Rhodie would have liked to be playing more after hitting a good run of form.

His side had a day off from their Division 1 campaign on Saturday but Rhodie said: “It’s normally nice to have a break especially this time of year, however we have just hit a good run of form with only one loss in the last five and that was away to possibly the best performing side in the league at present in Lingfield.

“We had just recorded a solid win over an improved Southwick side, so ideally I would have liked a game to keep us flowing.

“We did use the day off as a chance for the players to get together, have a few drinks and keep morale high.”

The Swans now host Oakwood on Saturday before travelling to local rivals Steyning Town on Wednesday for their festive fixtures.

Rhodie said: “We have some really important games approaching, starting with a crucial fixture at home to Oakwood who are down the bottom end with us.

“Then it is our Christmas derby game against local rivals Steyning who I have yet to record a win over since taking the reins as manager. I would certainly like to rectify that stat.”

And what does Rhodie think of football over the festive period?

He said: “I don’t mind the festive games now that we have freedom to mutually reschedule them to avoid clashes with important family days such as Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“At this level, managers – especially those with no budget – are constantly under increasing pressure on regular match days to fill squads, let alone on Boxing Day and bank holidays, etc.

“And there is pressure for clubs to find the volunteers to staff games and get all the jobs done to ensure they can go ahead.”