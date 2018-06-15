Swans manager Everett believes new structure will strengthen them

New Storrington manager James Everett believes the club is starting to put in the right structures to strengthen itself for the future.

The former Worthing Leisure manager was appointed as the Swans boss last month in place of John Rhodie, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Everett played for the Division 1 club in a number of spells back in the last 90s and early 2000s during a successful spell in their history.

And he is pleased to see improvement happening both on and off the field. New dugouts are in place and a brand-new 50 seat stand has just be installed.

As well as that, the Swans have linked up with Storrington Vipers - a youth club with teams aged up to under-16s.

Everett said: “In the past that progression from a local youth team just hasn’t been there and we seem to lose them to other clubs. Looking at the long term, we want the youngsters to be given that pathway into the first team.

“There’s going to be a reserve team which wasn’t there last season. Not having a reserves or U21s meant there wasn’t much competition for players last season and I think that was a bit of a problem towards the end of the season.

“Off the pitch it’s looking much better. 50 seats have gone in and it ensures that Storrington remain a senior team.”

And that work is key to ensuring a positive future at the village club. They do one day have their eyes on promotion, but Everett maintains it must be done the right way.

He said: “Storrington have always struggled to compete with the clubs with budgets because there isn’t a budget as such there for us.

“I think the work that the committee have done on a relatively small scale budget over the last five years shows that there is progression.

“I don’t think that it’s unrealistic to say that if Storrington were in a position to be promoted, the behind scenes work would be done for us to progress.

“We want to make sure that in the next five years we are ready for promotion and ready to progress if possible.”

Everett will be assisted by former team-mate Alan Tucker. The West Sussex League reserve team will be managed by Matthew Nelmes and Guy McKilligan.