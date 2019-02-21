Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?

Here is a list of anyone with more than 10 goals this season so far. Thanks to photographers Grahame Lehkyj, Roger Smith, Dave Burt, Tommy McMillan, Scott White, Jon Rigby, Steve Robards, Derek Martin, Simon Newstead for the pictures.

1. 10 goals Barney Boutwood (Littlehampton United), Joe Keehan (AFC Varndenians), Lewis Hole (Little Common), Alex Barbary (Horsham YMCA), Aaron Capon (Eastbourne Town), Josh Clack (Chichester City) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 11 goals Christopher Darwin (Rustington), Jack Jenkins (Copthorne), Ryan Fenton (Copthorne), Kieron Playle-Howard (Wick), Ryan Morey (Selsey), Oluwaseun Olabiyi (Oakwood) ugc Buy a Photo

3. 11 goals Samuel Lemon (Alfold), Jamie Brotherton (Saltdean United), Jack Langford (Littlehampton Town), Matthiew Daniel (Lancing), Zac Attwood (Eastbourne Town), Devon Fender (Broadbridge Heath) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 12 goals Tom Foxton (Littlehampton United), Jonathan Hendrick (Angmering), Danny Cooper (Angmering), Grand Radmore (Steyning Town), Jack McLean (Bexhill United), Daniel Smith (Bognor Regis Town). jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more