A much-loved former Sussex footballing stalwart has passed away.

Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion, Whitehawk, Worthing, Southwick and Littlehampton Town star Steve Piper died aged 64.

Piper made more than 100 appearances for Albion in the 1970s, before moving to Portsmouth.

A serious knee injury brought Piper's professional playing career to a premature end but he returned to Sussex, featuring for Littlehampton Town, Whitehawk, Steyning and Southwick in the non-league game.