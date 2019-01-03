Stunning drone footage show latest progress of Horsham Football Club's new ground

Horsham Football Club have released stunning drone footage of the building works as their impressive new ground continued to take shape.

The club have shot video of just under two minutes showing the scale and progress of the development at Hop Oast on ground next to Horsham Golf & Fitness.

Horsham's new ground is taking shape at Hop Oast. SR1831336

Released on their sole-purpose stadium-build website on New Year's Day, the excellent clip show works progressing nicely at the site and gives a brilliant taster of the exciting developments.

Footage pans around the site showing the main clubhouse and secondary building which is currently on its way to completion and the main pitch finished and ready to take the 3G surface.

The already finished and laid floodlight training pitch can also be seen next to the main pitch along with the impressive main stand.

The minute and 40 second clip gives a brilliant birds-eye view layout of the new facilities which are to be completed for the start of the 2019/20 season in August.

A third attempt to gain planning permission at Hop Oast was finally granted by Horsham District Council in March 2018 signalling the start of a new home for the club ten years after they left Queen Street.

