Striker and former National League defender sign for Horsham

Horsham have bolstered their striking options with the signing of George Landais for next season and also captured a new former Welling United defender.

Joey Taylor, a 21-year old that came through the ranks of Welling's development squad, is the exciting new addition to the backline and can play at either left-back or left midfield.



He made his first team debut in 2014 and then appeared 36 six times for the front side in two seasons.



He has also played on loan at VCD Athletic, Burgess Hill Town and East Grinstead Town.



Landais, who ended last season as a permanent Hornet, has also agreed to return. The striker initially joined the club onloan from Lewes and went on to net ten times in 25 games.



Steve Metcalf and Tony Nwachukwu are the latest from last season's squad to commit.



In today's West Sussex County Times, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola told us he is expecting to run with a squad of 18 or 19.



He is also casting his eye over the last few trialists in a practice match on Saturday and their first friendly against Horsham YMCA (at Steyning Town) on Monday night.