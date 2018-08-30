Storrington take flight with double success and are ‘growing in confidence’

Storrington look to have put their tricky start to the season behind them with back-to-back successes over the bank holiday.

After picking up their first point in Division 1 during a 2-2 draw at Oakwood last Tuesday, Swans secured their first win under new manager James Everett on Saturday.

Jordan Suter got the only goal of the game as they ran out 1-0 winners against Billingshurst at the Recreation Ground.

Swans then was it two wins from two as they won 3-1 away to St Francis Rangers on Tuesday night.

Suter netted for the second game in succession while Iain Jarvie and Josh Warner also struck in what turned out to be a convincing win.

An extremely satisfied Everett said: “I am just delighted with the application from the players.

“Going into the game we knew we were growing in confidence, but the message was not to forget how much hard work went into the two previous games to get the result and this would be no different.

“The start and the way we controlled the first half was exactly what was asked for. The football, in and out of possession was fluid, the only criticism was we should have scored more than the two before half-time.

“The second half we needed to continue to dominate the ball and to step on to St Francis. But this proved to be tough as the opposition really cane into the game and deservedly pulled one back.

“I was really pleased with the bench we could turn to and that proved decisive as the fresh legs and a slight tweak in our formation made it much easier to see the game out and in actual fact we became the dominant team again and the goal late on killed the game off.

“It was a real team effort and it was again an improvement on our previous games. Players returning to the group is adding competition for places and we will need them throughout the season.”

Swans are back in action on Saturday, September 8 as they entertain Littlehampton in the league.

Storrington: Elliott, Hide, Bester, Jarvie, Setchell, Josh Warner (Stideford 82), Gilmour (Clarke 65), Cave, Shoebridge, Joe Warner (Witham 65), Suter.

n Division new boys Alfold climbed up to second with two wins from two matches over the weekend.

They beat St Francis Rangers 3-0 on Saturday and Oakwood 4-0 on Bank Holiday Monday.