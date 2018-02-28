Storrington sunk again, Roffey crash out cup, Cowfold called off

Storrington were beaten heavily for the second game in succession as they went down 5-0 to Wick on Saturday.

In the Division 1 clash, their visitors clinched their first victory of the year.

Mid Sussex Senior Cup, Roffey v Cuckfield 'Pic Steve Robards SR1805442 SUS-180226-131547001

It means the Swans have now conceded 16 goals in their last two games after an 11-2 hammering by Langney Wanderers the previous week.

The success gives the visitors some hope of catching the top three, while the Swans could do with a couple of victories to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Storrington now face mid-table Selsey at home on Saturday.

Steyning Town, who were without a fixture on Saturday, saw their league clash at St Francis Rangers on Tuesday night called off due to the snow.

Gerry Murphy’s side welcome Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

Roffey missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup with a shock home defeat on Saturday.

Two goals from Luke Trotter saw Cuckfield Rangers progress into the next round.

Cowfold’s Division 2 clash away to Jarvis Brook was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

Cowfold host Rottingdean Village and Roffey welcome Rustington in the second round of the Division 2 Cup on Saturday.