Storrington's draw with Wick felt 'like points dropped' for boss Everett

Storrington’s 1-1 draw away to Wick on Saturday in Division 1 felt like points dropped according to Swans boss James Everett.

With all the action taking place in the second half, Terry Dodd opened the scoring for the Wickers before Kelvin Lucas netted from the spot to see the points shared.

Although they took a point back to the Recreation Ground, and moved up to 11th, it is now three league games without a victory for Everett’s side.

The Storrington boss said: “I think we did enough to take all three points and certainly had the chances, especially in that first period.

“We caused them real problems with our ability to find pockets of space in the midfield which gave them a real headache to deal with. It’s just a shame all of our good work didn’t give us the lead I feel our play deserved.

“It was certainly a game I earmarked as ‘must win’ and I think our play deserved it so it does feel like points dropped but given the circumstances and to come back after falling behind the point is better than none.”

In wet conditions, the Swans had the better of the first half but a lack of clinical finishing, and superb goalkeeping from Wick’s Keelan Belcher kept the scores level at the break.

Dodd broke the deadlock on 52 minutes after an even start to the second half. Aaron Hooker-Meehan then missed a good chance for Storrington after being teed up by Lucas.

Hooker-Meehan didn’t have to wait long for a second chance. His initial attempt was well blocked by the Wickers defence but he was tripped on his follow up and the Swans were awarded a penalty.

Lucas stepped up and tucked the spot kick away to bag his ninth league goal of the season, and the equaliser for Storrington, on 68 minutes.

Both sides pushed for a winner but neither team could find that elusive winning goal as the full time whistle blew.

Everett added: “I’m not concerned with our recent form. I’d like to see us take more points in recent weeks but the levels have been there.

“We’ve had a few blows along the way with suspensions and injury but I know more about the ability and mentality of my squad than I did a month ago.”

The Swans travel to fourth-placed Bexhill United on Saturday hoping to avoid a repeat of their 7-1 home defeat to the Pirates on Saturday, August 18.

Everett said: “I think we are better placed now than we were at the start of the season to compete against the better sides in this league and we will have to be at our very best to get anything from Bexhill on Saturday.

“We didn’t do ourselves any justice against them earlier in the season and I’d like to think the boys will have something to prove against them this time around.”

Storrington: Elliott, Hide, Warner, Clarke, Jarvie, Gilmour, Cave, Shoebridge, Hooker-Meehan, Suter, Lucas. Subs: Geere, Jones.