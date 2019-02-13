Storrington’s ‘character’ praised as they get first win under new management team

Storrington’s new look management team got their first victory under their belts with a 2-1 home win against Seaford Town.

Club chairman and former manager Nigel Dyer, Lee Kennedy, Alan Tucker and Adam Bardouleau have taken the reins of The Recreation Ground side until the end of the season after James Everett stepped down as manager in January.

In their first game in charge the previous weekend, fourth-from bottom Swans had fallen to a 2-1 defeat against Division 1 strugglers Southwick.

But they responded on Saturday be coming from a goal down to beat Seaford.

After a positive performance but a disappointing result last time out against Southwick, Storrington put in a great team display to earn a much needed three points.

The hosts started the game well, playing some good football at times but with Seaford limiting Storrington to shots from outside the box, the game soon became untidy with neither team able to keep control of the ball.

This allowed the visitors to grow in confidence with them taking the lead on 38 minutes and going in at half time 1-0 up through Ben Dartnall’s goal.

The second half was much better from the Swans with the hosts a constant threat from wide areas and much more composed in possession.

Storrington continued to apply the pressure with the equaliser coming from Josh Warner on 53 minutes.

The hosts kept asking questions of Seaford throughout the second half and although the hosts had to rely on a couple of saves from Gary Elliott, Storrington went 2-1 up on 75 minutes thanks to a winning goal from Jay Hide.

With a nervous end to the game due to five minutes added time, Storrington saw the game out to finish deserving winners.

First team coach Kennedy was delighted for the players and said: “The players deserve all the credit for the victory.

“They showed great character and spirit to come back from a losing position at half time to win the game. I couldn’t be happier with the attitude and effort shown.”

Storrington are without a game on Saturday, they return to action on February 23 with a trip to Mile Oak.

Storrington: Elliott, Crouch, Setchell, Jarvie, Culley, Clarke, Geere, Josh Warner, Hooker-Meehan (Jones), Shoebridge (Hide), Joe Warner (Clark). Subs: Hide, Jones, Clark.