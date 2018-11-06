Storrington have 'nothing to lose' in their 'cup final' against Horsham who are set to feature returning attacker

Storrington will approach tonight's Sussex Senior Cup tie against a Horsham side that they have credit to as being 'one of the county's best' as a chance to test themselves.

The Swans welcome an in-form Hornets to the Recreation Ground for the second round clash of the county competition.



It is the first meeting between the two sides in more than 20 years - last playing in April 1997 in the West Sussex County Times Cup when Horsham ran out 2-1 winners.



Swans go into the clash on the back of three defeats and manager James Everett knows they will be facing a tough ask to progress in the competition, but has asked his side to put on a show.



He said: "We now turn our attention to Tuesday for what is our cup final. It's a one off game at home under lights and it will be good to pit ourselves against one of the county's best.

"We've nothing to lose but I expect a performance. That's what I will judge our group on."



Lee Harding is set to make his Horsham, who won two Bostik League awards for their form last month, return tonight after fracturing his wrist back in September.



The attacking player, who joined from Burgess Hill, is on the comeback trail having missed ten games after making a promising start the the season.



Di Paola said: "I am hoping to have him in the team and hope he can be involved one way or another."



On other changes, the Horsham boss added: "I am not quite sure. I need to speak to Steph our physio as she has patched a few up a bit over the past week or so. There will be a couple of changes as a few are not 100 per cent.



"We won't be fully rotating, but there will be a few enforced ones."



Striker Rob O'Toole will not be involved after becoming a father for the second time over the weekend.



Kick-off is 7.15pm.