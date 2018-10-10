Storrington ease to routine victory

Storrington returned to winning ways on Saturday after recording a victory over SCFL Division 1 strugglers Mile Oak.

First half goals from Kelvin Lucas and Owen Cave secured the three points for the hosts, which came off the back of a penalty shootout victory in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Swans manager James Everett was delighted with the three points, capping a great week for the club.

He said: “The three points were so pleasing and topped off the most positive week we’ve had. Going back to the midweek win against Crowborough, the job for the lads was to reproduce the levels we showed in that game. We played some really good football from the start and our midfield were really running the show.

“We’ve been working a lot on our set-pieces recently and it’s always pleasing when they come off. We really should have moved up a gear and killed the game off before the break. Second half I think the exertions of extra-time in the week started to show as we failed to control the game.

“We didn’t maintain our levels but we dug it out with an excellent defensive display. I was really pleased with the clean sheet and the gutsy attitude we showed despite the obvious fatigue. It was a good week for us and I hope it can be a watershed moment for us going forward knowing that we can dig these results out.”

STORRINGTON: Elliott, Hide, Stideford, Gilmour (Bardouleau 89), Jarvie, Clarke, Lucas, Cave, Suter (Joe Warner 72), Witham (Shoebridge 68), Josh Warner.

