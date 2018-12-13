Storrington boss Everett left fuming after controversial goal in Bexhill United defeat

Storrington boss James Everett was left furious by the referee as his side fell to a 3-2 away defeat against high-flying Bexhill United in Division 1 on Saturday.

Sammy Bunn and Jack Shonk gave the Pirates a healthy lead at half-time before Shonk added his second after the hour mark. The Swans did battle back, as Dan Geere on 72 minutes and then Jordan Suter on 86 minutes gave hope of a revival.

Storrington fought valiantly but couldn’t find an equaliser as they fell to their third loss in four.

Everett was left fuming by the decision to let Bunn’s opener on 25 minutes stand and had ‘no doubts’ that the goal should not have stood.

The Storrington boss said: “I’m not one to dig out an official in public but he made an error and it was defining as the first goal usually is in many games.

“The shot from 20-yards went through the legs of a player standing in an offside position. Him being there was interfering with play as it blocked Gary (Elliott)’s view of the ball and meant he couldn’t react as he couldn’t see it before it went past the player in the offside position.

“Fair play to the assistant referee as he spotted it and put up his flag. Why the referee overruled him after speaking to his assistant only he can explain.

“I watch enough football to know and understand the laws of the game and it was offside, no doubts. Everyone knows it and I feel really let down by his decision.”

The Swans host 13th-placed Oakwood on Saturday hoping to get back on track after a disappointing month.

Storrington: Elliott, Hide, Clarke, Jarvie, Stideford, Shoebridge, Cave, Gilmour, Suter, Geere, Lucas. Subs: Witham, Roberts.