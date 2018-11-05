Steyning Town 'will be ready and up for the challenge' in next round of the FA Vase says boss Gerry Murphy

Steyning Town boss Gerry Murphy said his side would have preferred a home tie in the next round of the FA Vase, but will be 'up for the challenge'.

The Barrowmen have been drawn away to Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Bearsted in third round of the FA Vase after beating Banstead 1-0 on Saturday.

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy. Picture by Derek Martin

Murphy said: "We would have preferred home tie but it will be a nice away day we will take a decent support and look forward to a tough game which we will be ready and up for the challenge."

Chris Neatherway's 40th minute strike was enough for Steyning to beat Banstead on Saturday and Murphy said: "It was another great day getting through one nil against a tough team in Banstead and away trip to Bearsted from Kent our reward.

"We didn't play as well as we can but we worked really hard as a team and with the help of our supporters we managed to get over the line."

Steyning Town v Banstead. Picture by Derek Martin

Murphy's men face Littlehampton Town in the Division 1 Challenge Cup tomorrow (Tuesday) before getting back to league action against Hailsham Town on Saturday.

Murphy said: "We have a couple of hard games coming up against Littlehampton in the league cup and they have signed a few players on and a new manager so it's going to be tough and then Saturday we welcome Hailsham who are sitting just below us and made a good start to the season.

"We know as a group what the objectives are but one game at a time is how we prepare."