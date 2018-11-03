Steyning Town reach FA Vase third round with victory over Banstead

Steyning Town progressed into the third round of the FA Vase this afternoon with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Banstead Athletic.
Town have now got through four rounds in this year's competition, beating Kent Football United, Punjab United, Walton & Hersham and now Combined Counties League Premier Division Banstead.
Steyning had already hit the post and bar before substitute Chris Neatherway got the only goal just before half-time.
A crowd of around 400 was in attendance at the Shooting Field and Steyning will now eagerly await the third round draw on Monday.
STEYNING: Banasco-Zaragoza; Clark, Maher, Fitzpatrick, Levoi, Gathern, Bull, Hulkham, Ozga, Faber, Sabino. Subs: Neatherway, Taylor, Parazo, Hunter, Brooks.
