Steyning Town progress in the FA Vase with hard-fought victory

Steyning Town Football Club reached the second round of the FA Vase yesterday with a 1-0 win over Walton & Hersham in front of a large crowd at the Shooting Field.

Dom Ozga netted the only goal of the game on 22 minutes when he fired home Rob Clark's cross to sink Combined Counties League Walton.



Town banked £825 prize money for the win to add to the £1,275 prize money they had earned from the competition so far. They won 3-2 at Kent Football United in the first qualifying round and then overcame Punjab United 9-8 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw, in the second qualifying round.



A crowd of around 300 watched on, including former Brighton midfielder Dicker who played 153 matches for the Seagulls from 2009 to 2013 and helped the club win the League One title in 2010/11. Dicker now plays for Kilmarnock but was without a game owing to the international break.

Steyning boss Gerry Murphy said: "What a day! It was a great performance from everyone - players, staff and supporters, who I can't thank enough.

"The scoreline tells you it was a close game but we could have finished this game by half-time after creating some good chances. But the work-rate from all the players makes it hard for teams to score against us at the moment and that's four clean sheets from our last five games.

Action from Steyning's win against Walton & Hersham. Picture by Derek Martin

"The buzz around the game pre-match and during was great and let's hope we get a nice home draw in next round."



Steyning, who are fourth in SCFL Division 1 with 21 points from nine games, will find out their opponents for the FA Vase second round when the draw is made tomorrow.

