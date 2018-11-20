Steyning Town boss praises side for another win as they prepare for 'exciting game' with Bexhill United

Steyning Town boss Gerry Murphy praised his side for ‘staying focussed’ as they picked up another three points.

It took an 86th minute strike from skipper Alex Gathern for Steyning to beat Southwick 2-1 on Saturday.

Murphy said: “We made hard work of it Saturday by missing a few chances but credit to the boys for staying focused and pushing for the winner late on.”

The victory made it five league victories in a row for the Barrowmen and kept them third in what was overall a rather scrappy affair .

Murphy’s men started brightly and took the lead on seven minutes when they were awarded a penalty after a foul on Alfie Gritt. Mayckol Sabino stepped up to confidently stroke home the resulting kick.

The visitors continued to press with Joe Parazo playing some decent balls down the right and Josh Maher and Connor Bull both going close to doubling the advantage.

However, as the game progressed it became a little niggly and the home side started to make some inroads and on the half hour they pulled level when Harry Heath lost his marker to score.

In the second half the match a bit scrappy but Steyning regained the upper hand.

Bolstered by substitutes Chris Neatherway, Zac Haulkham and Dom Taylor Steyning took the game to the hosts and created plenty of chances but the finishing was often frustratingly off kilter.

However, when it looked like the spoils would be shared, skipper Gathern popped up to nod home to the delight of the away following, and claim those two extra points and keep up the pressure on Bexhill United and AFC Varndeanians above them.

On Saturday Steyning travel to leaders Bexhill United. Murphy said: “We have an exciting game to look forward too on Saturday against Bexhill who are flying at the moment along with a few others up there. We will give it our best like we do every week . We will hopefully have everyone available this week which Is a bonus.”

Steyning: Banasco Zaragoza, Clark, Maher, Parazo, Faber, Levoi, Gathern (c), Bull (Taylor), Sabino (Neatherway), Gritt, Hunter (Haulkham) Unused sub Fitzpatrick