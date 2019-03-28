‘Special’ moment as Roffey secure historic promotion in final game of the season

Roffey secured a promotion place and the potential for senior football for the first time in the club’s history with a win in their final home game of the season.

On a historic day for the club, they secured a 3-1 home win over Jarvis Brook in Division 2 to seal a promotion spot. Nerves got the better of the home side in the first half and it was the visitors who came in at half-time one up, George Holman scoring direct from a corner.

The second half began and Roffey picked up the pace and settled far better with just the final ball letting them down on a few occasions.

The introduction of Tom Pillings brought new energy, and this was duly rewarded in the 84th minute when Bayley Colbran, making his home debut, put in a neat turn and shot into the corner of the net.

With Jarvis Brook tiring, Roffey were in full control and Steve Goddard’s turn in the area brought a clumsy challenge and referee Neil Saxton awarded a penalty.With normal penalty taker Pat O’Sullivan missing, the captain Craig Goodsir stepped up and tucked away into the bottom corner.

In injury time, Roffey’s day was complete when winger Christian Stevens fired home to wild celebrations.

Joint manager Andy Lampard said: “What a fantastic day for the club and all involved, this club holds a dear place in my heart so to be part of a management team that’s taking them to senior football is a proud day for me

Lee Spickett added: “I am just chuffed to bits to be part of something special here at Roffey. We went through the leagues at Dorking Wanderers and this is right up there in my achievements, I’m just so pleased for everyone behind the scenes here at the club, it’s a fantastic place to play football, and will be a special place next season with the floodlights and stand in place.

“The lads have got through three tough fixtures this month and to win them all says a lot about the character we have here. We will enjoy this before fully focusing on winning our last two games and finishing the season impressively.”