Southern Combination League granted emergency season extension

The Southern Combination League have been granted a season 'emergency extension' by the Football Association.

Sides across the county have been hit by the bad weather since the turn of the year and more than 350 SCFL matches have been postponed this season already.

After applying to the FA earlier today, both SCFL Premier Division and Division 1 campaign completion dates have been extended by a week.

The Premier Division was due to finish on April 28 but will now end on May 5. A week extension has also been granted in Division 1, where originally all fixtures had to be completed by April 21 but a week extension has been added.

SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove said: "We applied to the FA earlier today asking for permission for a week extension to final completion dates in both the Premier Division and Division 1.

"We have been granted permission, with fixtures needed to be completed by May 5 in the Premier Division and April 28 in Division 1.

"More than 350 matches have been postponed this season, 100 in March alone, so a number of teams are playing catch up.

"After the bad weather over Easter we applied for an emergency extension, which has been granted by the FA."

Clubs are asked only to start using extra dates once all available slots are exhausted.