Some familiar faces among three new signings that have penned contracts at Horsham

Horsham have made their first summer signings and managed to secure the services of all three on contracts.

While they are three new additions, they are not all new faces with two having all played for the club recently.

Horsham FC. Rob O'Toole. Pic Steve Robards SR1720434 SUS-170829-104152001

Centre forward Rob O’Toole has rejoined following a short stay last season, before joining Southern Combination Premier Division side Saltdean United in October.

O’Toole had begun life as a Hornet in irresistible form finding the net six times in 12 games and Horsham will be hoping that his rich vein of goalscoring form continues.

He has won five league champion’s medals in the last six seasons with five different clubs, including scoring 40 league goals as Burgess Hill were promoted to the Bostik Premier in 2014/15.

Midfielder Charlie Harris has also joined from Eastbourne Borough on a permanent deal after his successful month-long loan at the turn of the year.

Harris made a memorable debut for the Hornets in their 2-1 win against Lewes on New Year’s Day - both scoring and then taking over in goal.

He has had spells with East Grinstead and Leatherhead after beginning his career as a youth player at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Will Hoare, a 21-year-old midfielder, has also signed from rivals East Grinstead.

He accrued 50 appearances last season for The Wasps after spending 12 years in Crystal Palace’s Youth Academy along with a season at Leatherhead.

The trio have joined last year’s supporters’ and players’ player winners Lewis Hyde and Toby House in signing contracts for the 2018/9 season.