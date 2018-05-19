SLIDESHOW: Young footballers fly in for Robins' annual fun day

The Annual Roffey Robins Fun Day was held at Roffey Football Club on Saturday.

Roffey Robins teams from under-seven to under-16 were in attendance, with plenty of football with an inter team tournament, bouncy castles, a club raffle, and each team had its own end of season presentations.

Roffey Robin Annual Fun Day Tournament. May 12, 2018. KYLE HEMSLEY

Chairman Jim Barnes said: “It’s the one time of year we get every player and parent from all our 12 teams together, it’s important to show everyone what they are part of, every single player leaves with a trophy to mark their season with the club.”

Roffey FC chairman Andy Chantrill said: “We are happy to host, it’s an extension of the strong existing links between the two clubs, and of course, the older players can see where they will be playing in years to come.”

The rain failed to dampen spirits of what was a great, well attended day.