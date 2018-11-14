Sixy stuff from dominant Broadbridge Heath in Hassocks demolition

Broadbridge Heath returned to winning ways in the Premier Division with a 6-0 demolition of Hassocks.

An Ollie Moore brace along with goals from George Cousins, Tom Bold, Max Howell and Dean Wright completed a comfortable win that lifted the Bears up to sixth.

Tim Rivers in action for Broadbridge Heath at home to Arundel. Photo by Clive Turner

With Devon Fender absent through injury, Tim Rivers, starting just his second match in a year, led the attack and with Charlie Leach only fit enough for the bench, Martyn Flack moved across to right-back, with Ryan Brackpool returning at centre-half alongside Andy Waddingham.

On a difficult pitch, Heath started strongly with the midfield of Lee Carney, Bold and Moore controlling the game and linking well with Rivers and widemen Cousins and Howell.

Inside the first three minutes, Toby Fisher in the visitor’s goal dived to his left to stop a shot from Howell.

Benson forced Kieron Thorp into a sharp save with his foot and this proved to be the only save of note the Heath stopper was required to make.

Andy Waddingham in action for Broadbridge Heath. Photo by Clive Turner

A fluent move down the right between Bold and Howell ended with Moore driving home from 12 yards to open the scoring.

On 24 minutes, a training-ground free kick resulted in Carney’s header being blocked on the line only for Moore to smash the loose ball home.

Heath would not let up and next it was Bold feeding Cousins to dance through the Hassocks rear-guard and finish clinically off the inside of the far post.

With Rivers linking the play intelligently, Heath looked a threat every time they came forward and it was the striker’s lay off that allowed Bold to drive home from the edge of the box shortly before half-time.

Captain Tom Bold in action for Broadbridge Heath. Photo by CliveTurner

The score could have been even worse for the visitors if it hadn’t been for a several excellent saves from Fisher.

Heath were determined to keep a clean sheet and despite the four-goal cushion, did not take their foot off the gas. On 55 minutes, Waddingham picked out Rivers in the Hassocks penalty area and his pass across goal was finished by Howell.

Substitutes combined to produce the sixth goal with Richard Wetton’s blocked shot being worked to Wright to finish past Fisher who had already pulled of a couple of excellent saves from Bold and Carney.

Assistant manager Sam Chapman said: “We move up to seventh and we hope to keep this style of play going in a tricky-looking match at Shoreham on Saturday.

Jamie Robinson in action for Broadbridge Heath. Photo by Clive Turner

“With construction of the new ground in its final stages, we hope to soon be leaving for our new home and the start of a new era for the club. Judging by this performance we have a good platform on which to build that future.”

Heath: Thorp, Flack, Robinson, Waddingham, Brackpool, Howard-Bold, Carney, Moore, Rivers (Wright), Cousins (Wetton), Howell. Unused: Leach.

Max Howell in action for Broadbridge Heath. Photo by Clive Turner