Shock departure sees experienced summer signing quit Horsham for another Bostik League side

There has been a shock departure from Horsham with one of their key summer signings opting to join Bostik League South Central Division side Tooting & Mitcham.

Experienced midfielder Daryl Coleman has accepted an offer to join the London-based club having made just eight appearances in a Horsham shirt.



The former Chipstead, Whyteleafe and Dorking Wanderers player joined the Hornets in August after captaining Walton Casuals to play-off promotion last season.



At the time, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: "He can play centre-midfield and centre-half and is a winner.



"He has been about a bit and has the winning mentality and know how. He has captained most clubs he has been at and you can see why."



On Colman's departure, a club statement said: "The experienced midfielder has impressed since joining the Hornets from Walton Casuals in the summer, helping the club reach the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in five years, and he leaves with our best wishes."