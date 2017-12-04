Second league draw for Broadbridge Heath as they are held at Newhaven

Broadbridge Heath played out just their second Premier Division draw of the season as they were held by Newhaven at the Trafalgar Ground on Saturday.

An uneventful first half ended with the Dockers taking the lead a minute before the break when the prolific goal scorer Lee Robinson got on the end of a through ball and showed what a classy finisher he is by slotting past Michael Chester for his 22nd league goal of the season.

Until then, Heath had the better goal scoring chances of the half with Stuart Chester powering a header from a Tom Bold corner just over the crossbar, Devon Fender going close twice with shots from the edge of the penalty area and Rob Godfrey getting on the end of a Tim Martin cross to head narrowly wide of the left post.

It didn’t take the Bears long to equalise when another Bold corner from the left, minutes into the restart was met by Stuart Chester at the near post and his glancing header flew into the roof of the net.

Heath continued to create chances with Tim Martin directing a header from a Godfrey cross just wide, Godfrey then shot into the side netting and Stuart Chester again met a Bold corner at the near post only to see the ball go narrowly over the crossbar.

But it was the home-side who almost took the lead in the 75th minute when Robinson got on the end of a right wing cross only to see his goal-bound header cleared off the goal-line by man-of-the-match Stuart Chester.

In the dying minutes, Mitchell Clark advanced down the right wing and picked out Bold 12 yards from goal and he hammered a shot that was brilliantly saved by the fingertips of Newhaven keeper Jake Buss’s outstretched right arm.

The action didn’t end there when Newhaven were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area and Kyle Woolven hit a beauty that Michael Chester did well to push over the crossbar.

The game ended 1-1 with both management teams relatively happy with the result. Heath were set to be in action on Wednesday night in the Sussex Senior Cup at Saltdean United with the winners moving on to the quarter-final stage.

Heath: M.Chester, Frankland, Robinson, Findlay, Chester, Bold, Weller, Godfrey (Clark 75), Fender, Cousins, Martin (Kutaa 80).