Schaaf strike sees Horsham YMCA hit back in close-fought AFC Uckfield clash

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland was pleased with their narrow 1-0 win over ‘tough’ opponents AFC Uckfield Town.

YM, on the back of a 2-1 derby defeat to Loxwood, went into the game hoping to bounce back and get back to winning ways in their bid for promotion.

It took 57 minutes for the hosts to make the breakthrough, but the goal came in style, with Sam Schaaf finishing off an excellent team move, started by keeper Aaron Jeal.

YM had chances to end the game as a contest, but Schaaf’s ninth league goal of the season was enough to push his side back up to sixth in the Premier Division- three points off second.

Despite feeling his side could have won more convincingly, Buckland was ‘delighted’ to get all three points in a difficult match.

He said: “I’m happy with 1-0, but we had opportunities to make it more comfortable. It’s always nervy at 1-0, but it was one of those where I felt we were in control for most of the game.

“Uckfield are a good side. They had some very good players out there and I’m glad to have got the game over and got three points out of it.

“It was as tough of a game as we’ve had in recent weeks. The whole team played well.

“We could have easily had a couple more in the second half after we scored but that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the result particularly as other results went reasonably our way as well.”

Buckland also stressed the importance of his side quickly bouncing back from the slip up at Loxwood the previous week, which was just their second defeat in 11 league games.

He added: “The main thing was to quickly bounce back.

“I said to them it’s all very well going on a long unbeaten run, but if you lose one, the worst thing you can do is go into a bit of a slumber and lose the next one. All of a sudden you can be in a hole.

“It was vital that we immediately bounced back and got three points on the board.”

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert, Donaghey, Gedling, Donaldson, Dugdale (Brown 69), Schaaf, Humphreys, Evans (Cave 69).