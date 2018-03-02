SCFL POSTPONEMENTS: Here are the matches called off so far

The Beast from the East has taken it's toll on football matches across the North Sussex region.

Crawley Town v Wycombe Wanderers in SkyBet League Two failed a pitch inspection at 2.30pm today.

In the SCFL Premier, Haywards Heath Town's home match with Arundel, Horsham YMCA's tie with Chichester City, Loxwood v Eastbourne Town, AFC Uckfield Town v Crawley Down Gatwick and Broadbridge Heath's visit to Pagham have all fallen foul of the snow in the Premier Division.

MATCH POSTPONED: Crawley Town v Wycombe Wanderers

WEATHER CHAOS: SCFL teams can call off games early - but must follow steps

