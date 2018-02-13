Relief as Horsham YMCA extend their league as Eastbourne United clash beats the weather

Horsham YMCA extended their lead at top of the Southern Combination League Premier Division with a 5-0 thrashing of Eastbourne United.

Goals from Phil Johnson, Luke Gedling, Sam Schaaf, Callum Jeal and an own goal helped YM make it six wins on the spin.

Eastbourne United V Horsham YMCA 10/2/17 - Horsham YMCA celebrate their first goal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181202-101013008

The have also not suffered a defeat in ten games as they were last beaten 2-1 against Loxwood back in November of last year.

The Gorings Mead outfit now find themselves six points clear of second placed Haywards Heath, who dropped points drawing 2-2 at home to Crawley Down.

Heath still have two games in hand over YM which would allow them to catch up on the six point deficit.

YM manager Peter Buckland was delighted that the match didn’t fall foul of the weather despite somewhat testing conditions.

Eastbourne United V Horsham YMCA 10/2/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181202-101209008

He said: “It was probably the worst conditions we have played in this season, but to be fair to the referee when we got there it was a bit wet and drizzle, but the afternoon got worse as it went on.

“I was a bit worried at one point that he might pull the plug on it, 3-0 up and cruising but he had the bottle to see it through, and I’m pleased we saw it through.”

YM got off to a good scoring just 14 minutes in as Johnson was put through on goal tucking away his chance to open the scoring. YM’s were given a further advantage as Eastbourne’s Macaulay Gray was sent off.

Gedling doubled YM’s lead ten minutes shy from half-time as he converted a spot kick leaving YM going into the break 2-0 up with a one-man advantage.

Eastbourne United V Horsham YMCA 10/2/17 - Horsham YMCA score their second goal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181202-101221008

Eastbourne’s agony was furthered a minute into the restart as an own goal made it 3-0. Schaaf got on the scoresheet 20 minutes from time as his strike found the top corner. The final goal was taken by Jeal in the 83rd minute as he finished off a Dave Brown cross.

Buckland praised his sides ability to play in the difficult conditions and said: “Football is a winter sport, whatever conditions they are on, and they were bad, is the same for the opposition. You don’t get to separate surfaces.

“It’s who adapts to it the best and it was wet and hard going but I get it into my side’s head that it can’t be an excuse you have to deal with what you’ve got.”

YM travel away to Worthing United in their next game in two week’s time.

Horsham YMCA: A.Jeal, Carden, Gilbert, Donaghey, Harding, Donaldson (Brown 60), Gedling, Dugdale (Cooke 65), Evans, Johnson (Jeal 70), Schaaf.