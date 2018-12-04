Reading loanees and ex-Crawley Town duo to line-up against Horsham with Di Paola saluting Eastbourne Borough boss Howell.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has praised the brilliant job that Jamie Howell is doing at Eastbourne Borough ahead of the two sides meeting in the Sussex Senior Cup tonight.

It's the second time in under two weeks that the Hornets face National League South opposition, having suffered a narrow FA Trophy exit in a 2-1 defeat to Bath City in November.



Now they switch their attentions to the Sussex Senior Cup and a more familiar opposition as they meet at Culver Road for a place in the fourth round.



Former Bognor boss Howell, who took over The Sports last May has taken them to 12th in the table so far this year, just two points behind a certain Bath City, who occupy the last play-off place.



That shows the Hornets will face another tough challenge tonight in the 7.15pm kick-off as they bid to continue the road to the Amex, where the final is held.



Amongst their ranks, Borough have former Crawley Town duo Dean Cox and Sergio Torres as well as current Reading duo Adam Liddle and Joel Rollinson.



On the opposition and manager, Di Paola said: "I think Jamie is doing a great job down there, although he is a good mate of mine, so I am a bit biased. Sometimes I do not think some of the Eastbourne Borough fans see that or give the right credit.



"Tommy Widdrington was in there before him and by all accounts had much more to spend. Jamie is doing a lot with local players now and they are what? Three points off being in the play-offs?



"His record at Bognor was very good and speaks for itself. So for us it is a very tough one and a different challenge to what we face on a weekly basis.



"They have very good players. Dean Cox, two lads on loan from Reading and Sergio Torres in centre-midfield. Kane Wills as well, he's one of the best players to come out of Sussex for years, he was great for Worthing and Bognor."