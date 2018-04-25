Promoted Lingfield exact revenge over a much-changed Billingshurst side

A much-changed Billingshurst suffered a 5-1 defeat away to promoted Lingfield as the home side exacted revenge for a reverse earlier in the season.

The Lingers’, who sit third in Division 1, only defeat in their last 12 games was against Hurst at home back in October.

A depleted visitors were without Jordan Stallibrass, who scored a brace in that 2-1 win at Jubilee Fields, Chris Copestake, Ollie Joels, Jake Chadwick, Chris Hancock and Tom Bradshaw through suspension, injury and work.

Lingfield started much quicker and were attacking down the flanks but with no real attempt on goal. Hurst started to work their way into the game, but after only ten minutes the lively Chris Osborne, in his first game for the 1st team this season, was forced to come off after turning his knee on the poor and uncut playing surface.

After 25 minutes, Hurst fell behind when a long-range effort from Corbyn Turner deflected past Liam Matthews.

Hurst were forced to half chances and the occasional break away but after 34 minutes the impressive Richard Wetton found himself a yard of space and drove the ball home for 2-0.

After 53 minutes, Lingfield killed the game off as Ben Connolly was squared the ball and he finished. Hurst, however, were furious as they felt Ben Simester was shoved over in the build-up while running the ball out of play.

Six minutes later, James Long headed home from a Nick Tilley cross, but Lingfield added further goals from Connor Wilford and Chris Ransome.

Billingshurst manager Chris Simmons said: “I felt for the lads tonight as I think the scoreline flattered Lingfield. It wasn’t a bad performance from us but with so many changes in personnel it was always going to be difficult.

“The injuries and silly suspensions are hurting us badly at the moment and it’s even worse with the league forcing us into four games in eight days when the division down is allowed another week or two with less teams in there league.

“Jamie Bennett and Tilley were exceptional tonight and I was pleased to see James Long coming on up top and getting the goal his work-rate deserved. Let’s hope the lads can recover quick enough for the very important game away at Midhurst on Thursday.”