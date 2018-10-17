Potential bids to save Thamesmead Town after announcement they were folding

Bostik League South East side Thamesmead Town may not have played their last game after all with potential bids being made to save the club today.

Horsham were due to play the London-based outfit tonight, but the club announced yesterday they were going into creditors voluntary administration and folding with immediate effect.



Chairman Paul Bowden-Brown explained in a long and emotional statement that he has been looking for a buyer for the club for a substantial period of time after single-handedly bankrolling them, but he could not longer continue.

NEWS: Horsham game off as opponents Thamesmead announce they are going into liquidation and folding





However, the Bostik League has said today that the club has not entered into an insolvency event but has instructed a licenced insolvency practitioner to deal with the matter.



A league statement added that they now understand there are third parties who have made contact with the club or the LIP to try to save the club from that insolvency event.



As well as tonight's league clash with Horsham being postponed, Thamesmead's match on away to Whyteleafe has also been called off, with further decisions to future matches made as negotiations continue.



League chairman Nick Robinson said: "The league is doing everything we can to assist the club and any potential buyers in a hope that the club can be saved.



"We recognise that Paul Bowden-Brown has done everything he can but if somebody can now step forward and make progress with club then we will provide every help possible. However, time is tight and there are rules to be complied with.”