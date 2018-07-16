'Players of his calibre don't come up every day' - striker Smith signs from South Park

Horsham have snapped up South Park striker Chris Smith on a contract much to the delighted of manager Dominic Di Paola.

The 27-year-old prolific striker has penned a year's contract to keep him at the club for the whole of the 2018/19 campaign.

The addition of the former Burgess Hill frontman adds to an already healthy attacking line-up feature strikers Rob O'Toole, George Landais and Toby House.

Speaking to the club's website, Di Paola said: “Chris is a player we’ve rated and admired for a number of years and who will add a bit of punch to our forward line.

“We’ve come up against him many times and he seems to have always scored against us so this was a great opportunity to get him in as players of his calibre don’t come up every day.

“He’s fitted in well with the players. He’s a great lad who’s full of running, presses well, and gives us great competition for places up front, which is something we struggled for last season.

Smith joined South Park at the age of 16 during his time there was the top scorer for five seasons in a row as the club rose into the Bostik League.

That saw a move to Premier Division Burgess Hill Town before returning to the Sparks at the start of last season.

He made his first appearance in a Horsham shirt at Steyning last Monday night and scored in the 2-0 win against Horsham YMCA.

The Hornets also overcame Langney Wanderers 4-1 in their second pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Joe Shelley, O’Toole, Will Hoare and Jack Hartley netted the goals.