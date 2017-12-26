‘Pitches will enjoy time off not just the players’ says Loxwood assistant

Loxwood assistant manager Matt Camp believes that their quiet festive schedule will be a positive thing for the league because it gives pitches more time to recover.

The Magpies have a ten-day break after Saturday until their next game against Lancing at home on Wednesday, December 27.

They then travel to Pagham on Saturday and are not in action again until January 6 against Broadbridge Heath.

It’s a stark contrast to some years and Camp said: “There isn’t an issue with fatigue, the main thing is giving the pitches time to recover. It’s not necessarily about the players recovering, it’s about the pitches as they are very heavy.

“The more time they get to recover, the better it is for the league in general as you get better football.

“It probably would have been nice to play on Saturday but it’s not a big deal and we’ll make sure we’re ready for Lancing on Wednesday.

“On their day, they can be a very useful side and they are the only team we haven’t played yet so we look forward to that.”