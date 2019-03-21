Pat praised for ‘magnificent achievement’ in smashing Roffey’s goal record

Roffey dug deep to secure three valuable points in tough conditions against Worthing Town at Palatine Park.

With the wind blowing a gale for the 90 minutes, it made conditions difficult for both teams, but it was the home team who settled better and Issac Allam raced clear to put them one up.

This only kicked Roffey into action and on 25 minutes the league’s top goalscorer Pat O’Sullivan scored a club record 48th goal of the season from close range.

Winger Marek Koutsavakis’ neat turn and left-foot shot into the bottom corner added to the scoreline before Steve Goddard’s shot on the turn made it 3-1.

Worthing came out in the second half and took the game by the scruff of neck, dominating play and forcing Roffey on the back foot.

With 25 minutes to go, Ryan Ward put the home side back in the game, finding the bottom corner after Roffey failed to clear their lines.

A grandstand finish was now on, with the home side pushing for the equaliser.

Roffey debutant Bayley Colbran and O’Sullivan both went clean through to kill the game unsuccessfully, and Worthing caused a few moments of panic at the other end. But it was Roffey who held firm and recorded a vital away win.

Manager Lee Spickett said: “I’m proud of the lads, it was by no means pretty,but we knew this is a decent Worthing side who never give up, we never really got our game going but a quality ten-minute spell in the first half really won the game for us.

“Sometimes you just have to win ugly. For me this is a huge three points. I want to say a massive congratulations to Pat on breaking the club goal scoring record in one season. At any level 48 goals is a magnificent achievement – with three games to go I hope he goes on to smash the record.”