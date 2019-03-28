Painter and Broadbridge Heath 'hell-bent' on finishing in Premier Division's top-six

Broadbridge Heath boss Steve Painter revealed he and his squad are 'hell-bent' on finishing in the Premier Division's top-six ahead of Saturday's visit to Langney Wanderers.

Heath are currently on course to hit Painter's pre-season target, sitting sixth on a club record 54 points, with five fixtures left to play.

Going into their trip to 15th-placed Wanderers the Bears are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up excellent draws with fourth-placed Eastbourne Town and third-placed Newhaven in their last two games.

But just four points separate Heath in sixth and tenth-placed Peacehaven & Telscombe.

With teams looking to finish strongly, Painter stressed that his team must stay focussed against Langney Wanderers if they are to achieve their aspirations.

He said: "If you look at the history of Broadbridge Heath, we go into these sort of games thinking we're guaranteed three points and we come unstuck.

"You're only as good as your last game, that old cliché, but Langney are fighting for their lives.

"Going into Saturday I'd like to think we'll get three points but you can never take anything for granted, especially in our league and especially with us.

"We seemed to have ironed out creases like inconsistency this season but I want to finish this league campaign as strongly as we can.

"Top-six, at least, is firmly in our sights and I wanted to get there.

"I'm hell-bent, and so are the lads, in finishing in the top-six."

Painter is set to welcome back two key players for their game at Priory Lane, but the Broadbridge Heath boss was disappointed he'd be without 'an unsung hero'.

He added: "Ollie Moore will be back Saturday, Dean Wright will be back and you can add Mason Doughty to that.

"Mason's only just come in, but I've got high expectations of him. He'll be quality.

"The good thing for us as a club is that I've got a few players coming back but I'll lose Andy Waddingham.

"He's been playing brilliantly since he's come back. He's an unsung hero at the club because he does all the horrible stuff that players don't like doing."