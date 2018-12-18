Outgoing manager saluted for his ‘fantastic job’ as chairman announces new boss and thanks ‘football family’

Ant Parsons’ ‘fantastic’ work at Cowfold has been heralded as the end of an era at the club has seen him step down as manager after six years.

The former player has been associated with the club for more than 30 years, but decided to relinquish his role last week due to personal reasons.

Long-term assistant Andy Williams will take up the managerial reigns and was in charge for their 4-0 Division 2 defeat away to Westfield on Saturday.

Cowfold could only field ten men, two of which were teenagers and one being Parsons, showing that he will continue to be associated with the club.

Fold chairman Paul Curtis said: “When you think of Cowfold Football Club you can’t help but think of the name Ant Parsons, the two are synonymous. After six great seasons at the helm though, during which time he won both the West Sussex Football League and the Sussex County Cup at intermediate level Ant has decided, for personal reasons, to call it a day as first team manager.

“Stepping down is by no means the end of his association with the club, indeed he played last Saturday, he is just taking a break before deciding what role he may take on with us in the future.

“I could go on and on about what a fantastic job he has done for us thus far but maybe everyone should take a look at the comments left by his contemporaries on Twitter, one word was repeated many times over – respect. So respect to you Ant, enjoy your retirement - for now.”

Williams has already begun making new additions to the side to boost numbers and Curtis is buoyed by the spirit shown in Saturday’s defeat.

He added: “Andy has also been associated with Cowfold for more years, I’m sure, than he cares to remember. Another to come through the ranks as player, coach and now club manager, Andy shares many of the attributes that made Ant such a good manager.

“He takes over at a time when, as we have seen with some other clubs, player commitment has proved to be a real problem but that’s not phasing Andy who has already embarked on a recruitment campaign that is bearing fruit.

“If the battling spirit shown (at Westfield) is anything to go by, then Andy and his squad are back on an upward curve again. I would like to thank everyone at other clubs within the football family for all of their good wishes, encouragement and assistance during what has been a tricky time, thanks again - you know who you are.”