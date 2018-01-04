Off-colour Loxwood’s bad run continues as they get mauled by the Lions

Loxwood suffered their third straight defeat as they were mauled by the Lions for the second time this season on Saturday.

The Magpies have not enjoyed much festive cheer with one win in five Premier Division matches.

Harry Bachelor

Last Wednesday they suffered a 2-1 reverse to Lancing and this was followed by a 5-1 humbling away to Pagham, a side who had beat Dave Cocoracchio’s men 4-1 in August.

The result saw Pagham climb to second place after scoring five for the fourth game in the row, while it leaves Loxwood ninth in the standings.

They had climbed as high as seventh at the end of November but their rich run of form and five straight wins has hit the buffers.

The first chance saw Loxwood’s Michael Wood shoot wide, before Dean Wright went close a minute later, but keeper James Binfield came to the rescue with a tremendous save.

Naim Rouane

The Lions opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Andy Chick’s free kick was finished by Lloyd Rowlatt.

Terrell Lewis collected a pass on 20 minutes and ran on and Sam Smith in Loxwood’s goal had no chance with the final shot.

For the Magpies, Harry Bachelor and Wright gave Binfield work to do, before Wood shot across goal.

At the other end, Callum Overton’s stroked a pass to Dan Simmonds, who finished, but the offside flag denied them a third before the break.

Four minutes into the second half the visitors had a penalty appeal turned down, but then came Pagham’s third. A shot came back off the bar and Joe Booker steered home.

On 52 minutes, Overton’s shot appeared to go in with some force and come back off the advertising hoarding behind the goal – but it was not given.

The Lions did get their fourth on the hour as Simmonds ran and shot past Smith.

The Magpies did get one back on 65 minutes as a free kick by Byron Napper found its way to Ollie Moore, who managed to squeeze a shot past Binfield.

Pagham came again and a shot came back off the post, before a ten-minute delay ensued due to floodlight failure. With the power back, the Lions added a fifth as Simmons added his second.

Loxwood host Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

Loxwood: Smith, Courtney, Warren, French, Holvey, Bachelor, Rouane, Napper, Wood,Moore, Wright. Sub: Swaine.