O’Toole to say on as Horsham under-23 boss as well as new Wick role

Bryan O’Toole will continue in his role as Horsham under-23s manager despite being named at the new Wick boss this week.

The former Shoreham manager joined the Hornets in the summer to run the new team - their first-ever at under-23 level.

The UEFA B 1 licence badge holder and has overseen six Bluefin Development League South matches so far this season and will now juggle both managerial roles.

A Horsham spokesman revealed that O’Toole had confirmed he was happy to continue in his role at the club as well as taking over at the Southern Combination League Division 1 outfit.

With majority of under-23 matches being played during the week, it will allow O’Toole to oversee both his responsibilities.

Speaking to our sister paper the Littlehampton Gazette, O’Toole said: “I’m looking to be getting back in to Saturday football, fighting for points.

“I’m the type of person who doesn’t get involved with anything unless I think I can win and I believe I can do that at Wick.”

The under-23s are due to play Burgess Hill tonight night (Thursday) at Oakwood. O’Toole will take over full duties of his new role at Wick next week.