O’Sullivan hits seven as Roffey crash ten goals in two wins

Roffey kept their unbeaten start to the season going and scored ten goals in the process over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Saturday saw newly-promoted Brighton Electricity put to the sword, with new signing Pat O’Sullivan scoring the first seven goals in a 9-0 thrashing.

Fellow new addition Craig Grantham finished the rout with a brace to top off a fine display

Monday saw Roffey travel to Upper Beeding where they played out a 1-1 draw to go fourth in Division 2.

After starting the game brightly and playing some very good football, Roffey found themselves behind when a routine long ball was misjudged and knocked across the box to be finished off smartly by James Rowland midway through the first half.

In the second half after a change of formation, only one team was out to score and Roffey made the possession pay when substitute Mark Koutsavakis curled a left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Roffey tried in vain to grab the winner but the final ball never fell right and could have lost the game in the final moments after a swift Beeding breakaway.

Roffey manager Lee Spickett said: “I am pleased to be unbeaten in the opening three games but do feel a little disappointed not to have three wins out of three.”