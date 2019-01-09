O’Sullivan hits hat-trick as Roffey take bragging rights, but Cowfold are ‘extremely optimistic’

Pat O’Sullivan bagged another hat-trick as Roffey claimed local bragging rights for the second time this season over local rivals Cowfold.

The hosts emerged with the three points in a 4-2 victory from an entertaining game at Bartholomew Way.

The visitors started brightly, with their young side offering plenty of running and good link-up play with Josh Neathey hitting the bar from a 25-yard a free kick.

The home side went ahead when Pat O’Sullivan bravely headed in at the near post after good work from Craig Goodsir and an excellent cross from Christian Stevens.

On 36 minutes, play down the left-hand side opened up Cowfold again and the ball played into the far post where O’Sullivan slotted home.

After the break, Cowfold started brightly, but it was Roffey that extended their lead when sub Tom Pillings was put through on goal and smashed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 3-0.

With 12 minutes to play, Greg Brabon headed home a Brandon Lau cross, then two minutes later it was game on when Roffey switched off and substitute Nigel Smith made it 3-2. The game was, however, put out of reach for the visitors, when O’Sullivan completed his hat-trick after tenacious chasing down by substitute Luke Baldwin.

Roffey joint manager Lee Spickett said: “We made five changes and a couple of them weren’t happy, we had two debuts, including the goalkeeper Jack Reeves, who I thought was excellent, credit to the young lads at Cowfold, who played without fear and kept wanting the ball, but for us it’s all about the three points.”

Cowfold boss Andy Williams added: “We had five 16 year olds in the side, but the degree of maturity that they showed in the way they played, together with fine performances from the rest of the team, make me extremely optimistic for the rest of the season.”