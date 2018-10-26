‘No pressure’ on Horsham in FA Trophy against old foes Corinthian Casuals

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is putting ‘no pressure’ on his side in their FA Trophy clash against old foes Corinthian Casuals on Saturday.

The two sides meet at Culver Road at the first qualifying round stage of the competition.

Casuals were promoted into the Bostik League Premier Division last season, despite being losing play-off finalists, when another promotion spot was allocated after Thurrock’s resignation.

They recorded two wins over the Hornets in the league last season - a 4-1 win away and 2-0 at home - with Di Paola pointing out they have never fared too well against their London-based opposition.

The Horsham manager believes it is for this reason that his side have little to lose in the clash.

He said: “They have come on a bit after a bad start when they were bottom of the league. They have improved and although they lost last Saturday, they won their previous three.

“They are a good side and we know most of their players. We have never had much luck against them in our league previously.

“In this competition there is never an easy game as you are always playing your level or above, but we are at home which is always a bonus.

“There is no pressure on us as we are not expected to win. We go into it with no pressure, our pressure comes back in the league.”

Another £3,250 will be awarded to the winners as well as a place in the second qualifying round and Di Paola said: “It helps the club financially and where we are with the ground at the moment, anything we can do to help is a real positive and as well as that, it’s always nice to go on cup runs.”