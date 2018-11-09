‘No fear’ with Horsham hungry for FA Trophy glory against Potters Bar Town

A hunger for success will see Horsham approach their FA Trophy second qualifying round clash against Potters Bar Town with ‘no fear’.

The Bostik League Premier Division outfit are the visitors to Culver Road on Saturday as the Hornets bid to further their cup successes this season.

They were recognised by the league this week with a performance of the month award for their 3-0 success against division-higher Corinthian Casuals in the last round.

They again face a stiff test against The Scholars, who are just outside the promotion places in their division.

The Hornets themselves are unbeaten in nine games - excluding their FA Cup exit despite some heroics in a replay at Poole Town.

Dominic Di Paola, who was also named South East Division manager of the month this week, said: “We are having a pretty enjoyable season, really. We face another team from the league above and go into it with the same approach we have done in the other cup games.

“They are all individual games and you have to get your mind set to that. It is one game, history in the competition or results do not mean anything, if I am honest. I have said it before, but we have a good group this year. They want to play together and playing in FA competitions always brings a buzz.

“A lot of our players aren’t from Sussex and I was trying to explain what the Sussex Senior Cup was to them this week - explain that the final was at the Amex.

“They didn’t really know, but with FA competitions they know what they are about and where the finals are.”

Prize money of £4,000 is up for grabs for the winners as well as a place in the third qualifying round.

Di Paola added: “We need to get the shape and get the tactics right and be at our best. We are not expected to win, they are doing well, are seventh in their league and by all accounts, they have strong players. “It’s a big challenge, but a nice challenge. We are not going into it with any fear.”

Playerwise, striker Rob O’Toole could return after missing the past two games due to the birth of his child.

Joey Taylor and George Hayward, who picked up a knock in the 2-0 Sussex Senior Cup win on Tuesday night, are the only injury concerns.

Lee Harding is back in the fold having played for the first time midweek since fracturing his wrist back in September.